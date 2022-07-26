James Virgil Carpenter, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away August 6, 2021. Services will be held on August 6, 2022, at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, at 10:00 AM. The Church is at 800 NE Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit, MO.

A brief graveside service will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 1057 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO., immediately after the church service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit, MO, 64086, and to the Lee’s Summit Historical Society, PO Box 835, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. A more detailed obituary may be found at https://langsfordfuneralhome.com/tributes/.