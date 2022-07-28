Sergeant Shawn Griggs

July 28, 2022

EMPHASIS: Warrensburg, MO, Man Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Nicholas Cordiero, 26, of Warrensburg, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for promoting and possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, investigators contacted Cordiero at his place of employment in Warrensburg, Missouri, regarding an ongoing investigation. During their contact with Cordiero, child pornography was located on his cellular telephone and other computer equipment. Cordiero was arrested and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Cordiero with one count of promoting child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Cordiero remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail with a bond of $25,000. The Patrol was assisted by the Warrensburg Police Department.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program, and is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.