June 23, 1939 ~ July 30, 2022

Dian Marie Reagan

Our dear mother, Dian Marie Reagan, passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 83, at her home in Gallatin, MO.

Dian was born on June 23, 1939, in Grand Canyon, AZ to Alida Lucile and Beecher Starbird DuVall.

She was raised in Kansas City, attended Southwest High School, and worked as an accounting professional in the L. J. DuVall & Associates family business for over 50 years.

She was the former owner of the Happy Oven Bakery in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Dian was passionate about children, animals and was a fantastic cook (“Mom makes the best …” insert any food item)! She enjoyed dancing to Elvis’s songs and a good cigarette. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a proud Blue Star Mother of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her.

Dian was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Brandt, a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Guenther, and two husbands, Toby Turnbow and Ralph Reagan.

She is survived by her beloved children, Janet Oliver (Bill), Fern Craven (Jewell), Terri McReynolds (Pete), Rosemary Lucas (Brian), Patti Toeneboehn, Danny Turnbow (Betsy), William Turnbow, and Jaci Turnbow, as well as 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Road, in Kansas City. Visitation 10a.m., Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

A celebration of Dian’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cameron Comfort Care Hospice or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

We’d like to share mom’s favorite inspirational quote. “All things are in divine order.”