December 3, 1935 ~ July 30, 2022

Gary D. Vick

Son of Fred and Sara Vick, Gary was a Native of Polo, Missouri. He lived in Lee’s Summit for the past 45 years.

He was a salesman for Union Carbide in the Utah and Denver, CO areas. In Denver, he and his wife, Julia, made many lifelong friends. He was active in his church, sang in the choir, and was part of a traveling quartet spreading the Gospel.

He moved to Kansas City in 1975, joined Burnox, an oxygen and gas

distributing company, and eventually bought and owned his own distributing company. In his free time, he was an active member of the NKC breakfast club. Gary was a very special man who enjoyed visiting with friends and family, often joking and laughing the entire time.

He is preceded by his sister, Ellefay Dielman, and brother, William Vick.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Julia M. Vick, his two daughters, Linda Pulse of Lee’s Summit and Jill Hoffman of North Kansas City, and his three beautiful granddaughters, Lindsay Pulse, Molly Hoffman, and Lilly Hoffman.

A visitation for Gary will be held Friday, August 5th, 2022 at Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133) from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a graveside committal to follow on site at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.