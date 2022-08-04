May 26, 1958 – July 29, 2022

Gina Arlene Weaver was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and a friend to many. She was born to Edward Gene and Elva Claudine Cadwell on May 26th, 1958. Gina was a graduate of Raytown High School and received her associates degree through Longview Community College where she was a member of the Kappa Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa and selected for the Dean list in 1992.

She dedicated 20 years of her life as a federal employee for the Department of Agriculture and Department of Defense, retiring on May 26th, 2022.

Gina accomplished so much in her lifetime that she was very proud of. Her most recent was becoming an honorary Mic-O-Say warrior with the Boy Scouts. At the age of 64, Gina passed away at the family home in Kansas City at 9:20 a.m. on July 29th, 2022.

She leaves behind her 6 Siblings : Steven Glor, Roy Glor, Brenda Cadwell, Beth Glor, Paul Glor, Jennifer Cadwell.

Her Husband of 30 years John Richard Weaver and 7 children: Mark Charles, Candace Nicole, Sarah Elizabeth, Rachel Christine, Mary Rose, Michael Dean, and Andrew Scott.

And 6 grandchildren: Tyler, Chevelle, Richard Lee Jr., Alice, Jonathon,and Lucy.

A Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday August 4th from 5-7 p.m. at Muehlebach funeral Car, 6800 Troost Avenue Kansas City, MO 64131.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gina will be held on Friday, August 5th from 10-11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A. Reed Rd. Kansas City, MO 64138. Final resting place with an escort from the Church will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd Raytown, MO 64138.

A luncheon will follow services at 1 p.m. at St. Regis Parish hall located above the school at 8941 James A. Reed Rd.