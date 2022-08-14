April 6, 1954 – August 6, 2022

Michael Steven Powell, 68, lived in Lee’s Summit with his wife of almost 38 years passed away suddenly on August 6, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his father Hugh Powell.

Surviving is his wife Denise, daughter Nicole and Shane, son Shawn and Emily. He has 3 grandchildren Connor, Jillian and Elena. Also, his mother Dorothy and sister Susan Kuss and Kent. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 6:00 PM -9:00 PM at Oak Tree Farm Clubhouse.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063