January 8, 1941 – June 15, 2022

Billie Sandra “Sandy” Branick, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home in Greenwood, MO. Sandy was born on January 8, 1941 in Kansas City, MO, the second of three daughters to William and Margaret (Dehn) Poe. She adored both her older sister, Margery (Rieger Bodine) and younger sister, Susan.

Sandy’s life-long love of reading began as a child, when she would fill her bicycle basket weekly with the maximum number of books allowed from the local library. She graduated as 1959 class valedictorian from Southeast High School in KC, MO. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Foreign Language from Baker University in Baldwin, KS, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, the Players fine arts club, the Wildcat yearbook editor, and 1963 class valedictorian.

Sandy began her career as a high school teacher, then married Fred Moret and lived in Wichita, KS and Los Angeles, CA, before returning to the Kansas City area. Together they had three children (Bill, Forrest, and Leslie) before divorcing in 1975.

She began dating her future husband, Donald Branick, in 1979, while he was building the addition to Indian Creek Nursing Center of Missouri, where she worked in administrative, admissions and executive positions. Her love for others was evident as she took a true interest in every resident and enjoyed hearing their life stories.

Sandy worked briefly for Olathe Physical Therapy before transitioning to a role at Keller Graduate School of Management, where she worked and earned a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration. Sandy retired at the age of 70, following her final position as National Registrar.

Sandy was a talented writer, artist, musician, and crafter. She created beautiful watercolor and oil paintings, pencil and pastel sketches, and practiced calligraphy. As a youth she played the upright bass and enjoyed playing the piano throughout her life. She spent time on sewing, needlework and knitting projects. An excellent cook and baker, she made delicious pies for family gatherings and enjoyed canning fresh vegetables from her garden. Her family will treasure the thoughts she captured in her writing exercises, as they gave great insight into her life and heart.

Together over 40 years, Sandy and Don enjoyed hosting friends and family at Table Rock Lake, where they spent time boating and playing cards, dice, board games and darts. Together they enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, NASCAR racing, FOX news and televised church services. Sandy also enjoyed solving Rubik’s cube, crossword, logic and jigsaw puzzles.

Sandy will always be remembered for her deep love of family and friends, brilliant and creative mind, love of reading, positive outlook on life, forgiving heart, and always putting the needs of others before her own.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and nephew, Robert W. Rieger. She is survived by her children: Bill (Lisa) Moret, Forrest (Cassie) Moret, Leslie (Brett) Harshaw, Jim Branick, Debbie Branick Thole; grandchildren: Brooke Harshaw, Paige (Justin) Rittinghouse, Cole (Jordan) Harshaw, William Moret, Forrest Moret, Aleksandra Moret, Randy Thole, Melissa Thole, Caressa

(Nathan) Maher, great grandchildren: Kaylee Rittinghouse and Charles Bilyeu, niece Allison Rieger Waggoner, and nephew Dakota Fitzner.

Friends are welcome to celebrate Sandy’s life with family on Friday, August 26th at 11:30am, Hazelgreen Cemetery in Boulder City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital via https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/3970483.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063