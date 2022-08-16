February 27, 1933 – August 8, 2022

Gloria Jean Pearce (Fuhr), 89, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Morning visitation and funeral will be held at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64081 on Tuesday August 16. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place August 17 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.

Gloria was born in Republic, Missouri on February 27, 1933 to Dorsey and Mary Fuhr. After high school graduation in Springfield, she attended Southwest Missouri State. She was a loving stay-at-home mother for many years. She later decided to return to school at the University of Missouri – Kansas City and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Geology. After obtaining her degree, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service for several years prior to retiring. A resident of the Kansas City area for 60+ years, Gloria was active in The Summit Church Women’s Circle, Daughters of the American Revolution and The Midwest Genealogy Library.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Robert.

Gloria is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Robin and Karen of Lee’s Summit, Randy and Tina of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Richard and RaSoyna of Abilene, Texas. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Kristen Hetter, Karissa Pearce, Dillon Pearce, Remmington.

Pearce, Ryker Pearce, Reinna Pearce (her 2 daughters Amelia Jean and a soon-to-come baby), Roman Pearce, Jennifer Williams, Sue Williams (her children Hillary Prettyman [and 3 children Andrew, Hunter, Dewayne] and Trevor Yearout [and daughter Zoey]) and David Williams. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Harley Richard Pearce, and additional nieces, nephews, family, friends and acquaintances.

Flowers can be sent to the The Summit Church on Monday August 15, 2022 or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Summit Church Women’s Circle or the Robert L. Pearce Scholarship fund at Missouri Science and Technology held with the Miner Alumni Association in memory of Gloria Pearce. https://www.mineralumni.com/ Or you can call the Miner Alumni Association at 1-800-566-4637

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063