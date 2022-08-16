For Immediate Release
Aug. 16, 2022
A Kansas City man, 19, faces felony charges for firing a weapon from one vehicle into another, injuring a passenger, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
Jeremy D. Brown Jr, dob: 5/8/2003, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges.*
According to court records filed today, Lee’s Summit police officers responded on Aug. 15, 2022 on a reported shooting in Lee’s Summit. On arrival, they contacted the juvenile victim, who was shot in the back. The victim was transported to the hospital. A witness told police that the defendant was in confrontation with a group of people. That led to a chase and during that chase the defendant fired a weapon from the vehicle into another vehicle. Detectives interviewed the defendant who told them he fired up to eight shots from a vehicle. He stated he had no intention of hurting anyone but wanted to scare them.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000 secured.
*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)
