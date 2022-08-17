July 3, 1954 ~ August 12, 2022

Richard Arthur Barry, 68, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 after living with complications from COPD in the past months.

Richard was born July 3, 1954 in Alice, TX and was the son of Duke Bowers Barry, Sr and Mary Lou (Klein) Barry of Alice, TX.

Richard shared his favorite memories of playing football with his many friends for the Coyotes at William Adams High School in Alice, TX.

After high school Richard married Susan Lynn Christie (1974-1986) and they had two daughters Hollie and Christie. During this time he worked at Smith Tool International and lived in Alice, TX. After moving to Dallas, Richard was employed with U-Haul International and married Anne Mahnken (1992-2019). They moved to Lee’s Summit, MO in 1994 with their daughter, Adriane. This is when Richard started the career he found much joy in, as the Pleasant Lea Middle School Building Manager for 17 years, retiring in 2016. A job he missed every day of retirement.

Outside of work Richard enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs football team and his Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker, making his famous smoked brisket, ribs and chicken. On weekends he enjoyed Pomme De Terre Lake camping and fishing with his family and friends for the past 24 years. Another favorite place was in Hunt, TX – “The River” – with sisters, brother and many nieces and nephews. Richard will be missed by all that met him, remembering him as very kind and a true “southern gentleman”. His daughters will miss his words of wisdom, Texan accent and him always having time to give a listening ear.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Duke Bowers Barry Sr, Mother, Mary Lou (Klein) Barry, sister Margaret (Margie) Ann Pinkston, brother Duke Bowers Barry Jr, nephews Paul Bradley Martens, Bryan Eugene Martens and Steven Christopher Pinkston, and brother-in-law Eugene Bradley Martens.

He is survived by his daughter Hollie Lynn Garlock (McConnellsburg, PA), 3 grandsons, Dalton, Blake and Donovan, daughter Christie Klein Seiders (McConnellsburg, PA), 2 granddaughters, Hannah and Emily Dick, daughter Adriane Michelle Barry (Narragansett, RI), sister Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Martens, brother-in-law Ron Pinkston, and niece Terry Belsher, nephews, Barry Martens, Larry Pinkston and Jason Pinkston.

His family will be having a celebration of life for Richard in Alice, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063