May 4, 1960 ~ August 15, 2022

Courageous Mother & Dedicated Wife, Connie Wendleton’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Connie passed away on Monday, August 15th, 2022 at the age of 62 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest with humor and kindness.

Connie Christine Davidson was born on May 4th, 1960 to her parents Doyle & Orma Davidson in Independence, Missouri. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1978, and met her beloved husband of 43 years Eddie Wendleton shortly after. She was a mother of two children James & Laura. Throughout her life she was driven and hardworking, putting in countless hours with Walmart, Toys R Us and Lee’s Summit Hospital. She celebrated her 27th anniversary this year with Lee’s Summit Medical Center. She has been honored numerous times as employee of the month and year. Her impact on everyone she encountered truly showed what made Connie the person she was. Her challenges early in life she was able to overcome and Eddie opened the door for her to truly know what love was.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Connie. The daily General Hospital episodes with my dad. The many adventures to Branson and the trips with the RV. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her humor & laughter was contagious to everyone she met.

Connie is survived by her husband, Eddie; a son, James; a daughter, Laura; three granddaughters; Cheyanne, Sophia & Maddi; son in laws Bryan Barton-Wendleton & Jon Jones; Her fur babies Bella & Benji and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Doyle & Orma Davidson; Paternal grandparents Doyle & Grace Davidson; Maternal grandparents Clifford & Ruth Scoggins.

Services will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be from 5pm-6pm with the service following. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Eddie with final expenses and any remaining will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Connie’s honor.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063