March 3, 1995 ~ August 4, 2022

Darion Joseph Lesui departed this earth and entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Clark Lesui.

Darion, known fondly as DJ, was born on March 3, 1995, in Kansas City, MO, to Kayla Yvonne Brown and Roy Joseph Lesui.

DJ spent his young years surrounded by a loving extended family. His primary residence was in Kansas City with his mother, stepdad, and other siblings. He spent summers and other time outside of Kansas City, in California with his dad, stepmom, and other siblings.

As a child DJ was reserved, very polite, but fiercely independent and self-sufficient. He attended Eastwood Hills Elementary school, where he was recognized as a gifted child and selected to participate in the Challenge program. DJ attended Raytown Middle School and Raytown South High School. He enjoyed water sports, and in high school played water polo and was a member of the swim team. He was also a lifeguard at the YMCA outside of school. He was proud to share his love of swimming by teaching young children to swim and was delighted and proud when he was able to teach a child on the spectrum to swim. DJ graduated from Raytown South High School in 2013. Following high school, DJ went to the Marines, where he excelled as a Helicopter Mechanic and became a sergeant D5.

DJ had a laid-back personality and liked to be casual and natural. He didn’t like to dress up and once scuffed up his new shoes to look worn. He enjoyed the outdoors and in his spare time liked to bike and hike. DJ’s other huge passion was his family. He made time to help his family with whatever their needs were. He was a supportive and caring brother to his siblings. He was a devoted and dedicated son to his parents; and a respecting and considerate grandson to his grandparents.

DJ was selfless and always went the extra mile to help most anyone he saw who needed it, be it family, friends, or a homeless person he happened to encounter on the street. He was known to literally give a person in need the shoes off his feet and the shirt of his back and once gave away his car. DJ was a light of kindness and compassion to most all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother and stepfather, Kayla and Calvin Brown, Kansas City, MO; father and stepmother Roy Lesui and Christa Sanchez-Lesui, San Jose, CA; grandparents, Joe and Ernestine King, Kansas City, MO; Atto Lesui, San Jose, CA; Calvin Brown Jr., Kansas City, MO; and Brenda Yawkuma, Kansas City, MO; siblings, Keyann Lesui, Brittany Brown, Ciante Brown, Destiny Brown, Calvin Brown IV, Andrew Brown, Chloe Brown and Alexandria Brown; Liani Nomura, Kiana Nomura, Elijah Normura, Tobias Lesui, Jaelyn Lesui, Anaya Lesui, and Sana Lesui, as well as a host of other family members and friends.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd,Kansas City, MO 64149, P. 816-761-6272