October 17, 1949 ~ August 23, 2022

Louis J. Miller Jr, 72, of Claycomo, MO left this earth on August 23rd, 2022. Our hearts and souls are heavy with his absence.

Lou was born on October 17th, 1949, to Lola and Louis J Miller Sr. in Kansas City, MO. After graduating from North Kansas City High School in 1967, Lou was drafted by the military and would go on to serve in the Vietnam War as a Medic for the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 while stationed in Quang Tri.

After serving his country, Lou opened a successful record store in Claycomo and spent some time as a radio DJ. Lou always had the “gift for gab” which helped him to excel as a Sales Representative and Territory Manager at Haldex where he would later retire from.

Lou’s grandchildren, Kennedy and Maxton meant more to him than anything else in the world. He loved sharing stories about them and new photos with his closest friends.

Lou was also a passionate automotive enthusiast that had owned many sought after vehicles over the years, but his 1966 Chevy II “restomod” was his pride and joy. Some of his favorite memories were from attending car shows and racing events with his close friends and son, Matt.

Anyone who knew Lou knew that he was the most loving father and grandfather a family could ask for. Lou was preceded in death by his mother, Lola, father Louis, and sister Carol. He is survived by his two children Morgan and Matt, two grandchildren Kennedy and Maxton, beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins and two dogs Maggie May and Jethro who he adored.

Memorial Honor ceremony will be Wednesday 9/14/22 at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 11am for final honors and placement for Louis.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272