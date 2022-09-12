January 13, 1931 ~ September 9, 2022

Robert “Bob” Mills Story, 91, Lee’s Summit, MO passed away September 9, 2022, at home. He was born January 13, 1931, in Wilmington, DE. His death was preceded by his wife, Joanne Story, and daughter, Patricia Story. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Curtis (spouse Diane Tyler.)

He spent his younger years in Steamburg, NY and graduated from Randolph High School in 1948. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and made his career as a planning engineer at Western Electric in Lee’s Summit. He spent much of his life advocating and lobbying for the mentally disabled /challenged in the state of Missouri. He was instrumental in having many residents of the Higginsville Habilitation Center move out into individual living homes in area towns as members of the community. He was an active member of the HHC Parents Association for over 40 years.

Visitation will be at Langsford Funeral Home from 10-11am, September 15. The funeral service follows at the Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at noon. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO.