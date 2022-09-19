March 10, 1936 ~ September 14, 2022

Charles William “Bill” Vansell, 86, was born to Charles Edward Vansell and Georgia Miller on March 10, 1936 in Crest, Missouri. Bill passed into eternity with his Beloved Savior Jesus on September 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 1460 E. Langsford Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. on Friday, September 23, 2022 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow in the Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

On December 24, 1956, Bill married Mary Ellen Robbins. They moved to Lee’s Summit in 1968. They started attending Faith Baptist Church at that time. Bill taught Sunday School there for 40 years, sang in the choir and was still a faithful member. Bills jobs included working at a shoe factory, a cheese factory and Leeds (GM) automotive factory. In 1970 Bill began his career with the City of Lee’s Summit where he read water meters, oversaw the cemetery and building and ground maintenance. Bill retired from the street department after working for the city for 27 years.

Bill married Martha Stoeltzing on November 7, 2010. He felt very blessed to have experienced marital love twice in his life.

Bill was a Korean War Veteran. He was thankful when he got to come back home! Bill enjoyed attending church, spending time with his family, mushroom hunting, cutting wood and especially fishing with his grandsons! He belonged to the Gideons and loved to talk to people about Jesus and the Word of God.

Mr. Charles Vansell is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Georgia Vansell, his wife Mary Ellen Vansell, his son Michael Vansell, 5 brothers Alvin Vansell, Clayton Vansell, Frank Vansell, Larry Vansell and Raymond Vansell and their sister Ruth Williams.

Those left to cherish Bills memory are his wife Martha of Lee’s Summit, son Tim and wife Johnna Vansell of Peculiar, 4 grandsons Jacob Vansell and wife Alisha of Kingsville, MO, Cole Vansell and wife Kari of Corpus Christie, TX, Dalton Vansell and wife Hailey of Lone Jack, MO and Joshua Vansell and Charly of Kingsville, MO., 2 great granddaughters and 4 great grandsons. Also 2 brothers Leonard Vansell and Darrell Vansell and 2 sisters Frances Wilcox and Patty Smith and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill Vansell was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He lived a good life and left a good legacy!

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063