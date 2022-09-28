November 6, 1981 ~ September 24, 2022

Wylie Drury Brown, of Greenwood, Missouri, cherished wife, mother, and daughter, passed away September 24, 2022, at the age of 40, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Wylie was born November 6, 1981, in Clinton, Missouri, to parents John Drury and Roseanne Drury. Wylie had an idyllic childhood in her beloved hometown of Clinton, filled with family, friends, dancing, cheering on the Clinton Cardinals, being active with the Clinton United Methodist Church, and helping her community through various school, civic, and church organizations; she made her parents proud every day.

After graduating from Clinton High School in 2000, Wylie attended the University of Missouri, where she made lifelong friends as a member of Pi Beta Phi and proudly cheered on the Tigers; she graduated in 2004 with a degree in Secondary Education/Business and Marketing.

Following her graduation from Mizzou, Wylie began teaching at Lee’s Summit North High School. As a business and marketing teacher, as well as DECA advisor, Wylie had the honor of sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with hundreds of students throughout her career, many of which she remained friends with long after they graduated. In furtherance of her love of teaching, Wylie also earned a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Central Missouri.

Wylie fell in love with her future husband and constant strength, Bryan Brown, while attending Clinton High School. Wylie and Bryan married on June 9, 2007, and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Halle and Elise, who had the benefit of seeing their mom live a life filled with love, hope, and faith. Wylie made Greenwood and Lee’s Summit her adopted hometowns, where she attended The Summit Church, spent time volunteering, being active in her girls’ activities, and spreading positivity to all who were lucky enough to know her. People knew Wylie for many things, including her love of family trips to North Captiva Island, her encyclopedic knowledge of everyone’s birthdays, and being the most genuine friend that anyone could ask for.

In addition to Bryan, Halle, and Elise, Wylie is survived by her dad John Drury and his wife Ann (Clinton); her mom Roseanne Drury (Clinton); her brother Blaik Wirsig and his wife Cindy (Clinton); her grandmother Gwen Drury (Poplar Bluff, Missouri); as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts, who all adored her; and countless friends, who Wylie was always thinking about, no matter what she was going through.

Wylie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Christine Hills; her paternal grandfather, Paul V. Drury, Jr.; her cousin, Laurel McBride; her uncle, Richard McBride; her aunt, Mary Frances Drury; and her great aunt, Willomae Drury.

A celebration of Wylie’s life will be held Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at The Stanley Event Space, 308 Southeast Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64063.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support the family can be made to the Wylie Brown Memorial Fund. Checks payable to the “Wylie Brown Memorial Fund” can be mailed to OakStar Bank, Attn: Wylie Brown Memorial Fund, PO Box 447, Clinton, Missouri, 64735; or donations can be sent via Venmo @wyliebrownmemorial (with the code 4044).

Over the last few years, Wylie was known for invoking the phrase “Be still and know,” a reference to Psalm 46:10, and certainly words she would want all her loved ones to remember during this difficult time.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063