November 10, 1936 – September 14, 2022

Charles Franklin Henry, Lee’s Summit, MO, died on September 14, 2022, from complications of cancer. A graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends at Highland Cemetery in Hamilton, MO, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The service will be followed by a reception in Hamilton at The Federated Church.

Charles was born on November 10, 1936, north of Polo, MO, in Caldwell County. He was the second of three children of Harold Clyde (Buster) Henry and Dorothy Ann McFall Henry. Both his brother, Harold Richard Henry of Hamilton, and sister, Linda Lou Henry Prothero (Stanley) of Amarillo, TX, survive.

In 1955, Charles married Margaret Joyce Bowen at the Hamilton Methodist Church. Joyce preceded Charles in death on January 24, 2022. They were married for 66 years and have one daughter, Jami Le’Ann Henry (Kay Saunders) of Lee’s Summit.

Charles is also survived by sister-in-law, Eloise (Bowen) Snider, of Kansas City, MO, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Although memorials are often suggested, Charles would prefer that if you wish to memorialize his life, please direct any appreciation to an educational effort for youth reading programs. Charles believed that learning to read is vital to all life situations.