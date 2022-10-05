January 23, 1938 ~ October 2, 2022

Herbert W. Bowers, 84, of Lee’s Summit, passed away on October 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-2pm on Friday, October 7 followed by services at 2pm, all at Longview Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the KC Pet Project.

Herb was born on January 23, 1938 in Kansas City to Fred and Ruby Bowers. He spent his working life rebuilding Steinway Grand Pianos, even though he did not play. He married Dianna “Dee” (Davenport) Lee on November 10, 1978 and they enjoyed many happy years together. When he wasn’t working, Herb enjoyed flowers, gardening, fishing, and boating.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Lee; and two brothers, Phillip and Earl Bowers.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Bowers; daughter, Bekki Trower; son, Jim Lee; brothers, Don and David Bowers; sister, Sharon Scarello; and several nieces and nephews.

