For Immediate Release

October 5, 2022

Beginning Oct. 10, a section of Southwest Third Street will close between Southwest Blue Parkway and Southwest Jefferson Street. The closure is necessary for AT&T to perform utility relocations prior to the construction of the Third Street Improvements Project.

The utility work is expected to last until February 2023, weather permitting, and will be scheduled in phases, with closures and detours in place during each phase.

The following traffic changes will be implemented:

Eastbound Southwest Third Street traffic will be detoured to Southwest Blue Parkway.

Westbound Southwest Third Street traffic will be detoured to Southwest Second Street.

Local access will be maintained for Southwest Third Street business and property owners.

Construction on the Third Street Improvements Project is expected to begin in early 2024. Questions about the private utility relocations or the Third Street Improvements Project can be directed to Public Works via email or 816.969.1800.