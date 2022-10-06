Betty Sue Roberts, 83 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away October 4, 2022 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4-6 PM at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial will be private for family at Floral Hills East Cemetery in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Betty Sue Roberts was born in Lexington, MO. She was a graduate of Richmond, Missouri high school in 1957. She was married to Floyd Roberts on June 22, 1956. Her son Kevin was born in 1966 and her daughter Karla in 1970.

She was employed at Western Electric / AT&T in Lee’s Summit for 23 years. She went on to get her associates degree from a local college in her 50’s. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara and her daughter in law Bobbi-Sue.

Survivors include her husband Floyd of 66 years, her son Kevin, her daughter Karla (Dana), a brother, 2 sisters, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 ~ 816-524-3700