October 1, 2022

The City of Lee’s Summit is looking for volunteers to participate in a Stream Team Cleanup on October 8. Volunteers will help remove litter and debris from a Prairie Lee tributary from 10 a.m. – noon at Upper Banner Park, 520 NE Noeleen Lane.

“Protecting our natural resources is a priority and this is a small way to invest in the community,” Environmentalist Specialist Kara Taylor said. “Stream Team cleanup events are an opportunity to not only restore the beauty of our streams but improve water quality, prevent flash floods and ultimately influence the overall health of our bodies of water downstream.”

The Stream Team is a volunteer effort coordinated by the City’s Public Works Department that involves collecting litter and debris from specific sections of local streams. Student and scout community service hours are available. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, and prizes will be awarded for the most unique items collected. Lunch will also be offered to all volunteers.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofls.net or 816-969-1800.