July 28, 1953 ~ October 5, 2022

Deborah “Deb” Gail Langsdale, 69, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2022. Deb was born on July 28, 1953, to Carl & Flora Tisthammer in Lincoln, NE. She attended and graduated from West Covina High School in California.

While working in Pasadena, CA, she met her future husband, Mark Langsdale, and has been married for over 41 years. They eventually moved to Missouri in 1990. She began working as an Administrative Assistant at Park Lane Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. and transferred to St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO in 2006, when the hospital first opened. She’s worked as the Executive Administrative Assistant since that time in the hospital’s front office.

Deb enjoyed being around her family and grandchildren the most, as well as numerous pets along the way. She was the current Directress of the Altar Guild at St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she provided many services to the weekly operations of the church and attended regularly. She was an incredibly selfless person, always taking care of the people around her. Her impact was felt by many people and she will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Mark Langsdale, two sons, Jake (Rachel) Langsdale and Nick (Ashley) Langsdale, and 5 grandchildren, Bennett, Blakely, Emerson, Callum, and expected Aurelia Langsdale.

Memorial services will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church (located at 700 NE Chipman Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64063) on Sunday October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. for the visitation followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063