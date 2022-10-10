October 23, 1947 ~ October 2, 2022

Susan Margaret (Wescoat) Faustlin, 74, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2022.

Susan was born into the loving home of Herbert Wescoat & Betty (Burnham) Wescoat on October 23, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Susan would attend Grandview High School and graduate in 1965. She would raise 3 children, Lisa, Bobby and Crissy while being a full-time working mom. She worked for many years at Midwest Barge Terminal and later retired from Wal-Mart Corporate. Susan was working at Midwest when she met the love of her life Richard Faustlin. Susan and Richard loved visiting Pineville, Missouri and went on to purchase and run the Crag-O-Lea Cabin Resort.

Susan loved her grandchildren, and she was incredibly involved in their lives. Everyone loved to go visit Grandma Susan. Susan loved the Kansas City Chiefs. She had a passion for cooking and baking, from her famous chili to warm goodies for family and friends. She was known for her breads, peanut brittle, and cookies. Susan was on the Drill Team while in high school. She enjoyed live theater, concerts and loved to dance, recently shaking it to Pitbull. She passed her love of music and dance on to her daughters.

Susan adored her fur babies Angel Baby, Zeus (passed in July) and Chelsea. She liked to dress them in cute outfits. They were her constant companions, went everywhere with her and were everything to her. The girls were by her side as she left her earthly body.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents Herbert Wescoat and Betty Wescoat. Her loving husband Richard Faustlin, son Bobby Cayton and her beloved Zeus.

She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Marc) Fitzroy, Cris Cayton, grandsons Elliott Adams, Nick James, CJ James, and Zack Mathis, granddaughters Kaila Hernandez and Kortney Cayton. Great-grandchildren Ashlynn Adams, Kale Adams, Rylan Adams, Grayson Hernandez, and Ellana Hernandez. Her stepchildren Lisa Faustlin, Jodi Faustlin, Pam Smith, and Jeff Canterbury, step-grandchildren Melissa Ludwig, Jennifer Jones, and David Canterbury, brother Larry Wescoat, brother David Wescoat, and her loving sister Kathy Rolen. Susan will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends.

Services for Susan are in the care of Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Mo 64149. Services will take place on Friday October 14, 2022, with visitation from 2-3pm followed by her celebration of life.

Memorial contributions are requested in her honor to Wayside Waifs.