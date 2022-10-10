October 25,1927 ~ October 4, 2022

William L. Carmack (Bill) was born October 25,1927 and passed away on October 4, 2022. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Raytown High School in Raytown, MO. He served in the United States Navy during WWII from 1945 to 1946 as a Fireman aboard the USS Wiseman. After his service, he worked and retired from Western Electric (AT&T) after 37 years and served as a Raytown Reserve Police Officer, retiring as a Captain after 25 years.

On September 6, 1947, Bill married Betty and began a family leading to two children, Mike and Debby. Bill and Betty were active, life-long supporters of Raytown, eventually moving to Lee’s Summit. He was co-founder and coach of the Raytown Girls Civic softball league, and a lifetime member of Raytown Historical Society and Telephone Pioneers.

After retirement, he enjoyed raising livestock, haying, hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and most of all, spending time with his family. He and Betty went on epic vacations with their grandchildren, touring the country. His hobbies included collecting and restoring old gas pumps, signs and paraphernalia. He enjoyed involving his grandchildren in all his activities, inspiring them to develop their own collections while spending time with Poppy.

Bill is survived by his son, Mike (Therese), daughter, Debby (Gary Thompson), Lee’s Summit; grandchildren, Carryn Carmack, North Carolina, Cody Carmack, Kansas City, Bryon (Sonny) Thompson, Lee’s Summit, Matt (Lauren) Thompson, Colorado, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Barbara Carmack, Raytown. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his brothers, Ben and Leo, and sister-in-law Dorothy Carmack. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a graveside service at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, on October 22nd at 10:00am. Contributions can be made in his name to the Raytown Historical Society or a charity of choice.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063