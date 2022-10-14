By Fred Liggett

LS North at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Titans home schedule is a tough one as they played host to state ranked Ray-Pec last week. This week they welcome rival and #3 ranked LS North. The Broncos head to the west side with only a single blemish on their record that one coming to top ranked Liberty North. The Titans will play well for a while but in the end it won’t be enough as the Broncos tackle this challenge and come with away with a win.

Liberty at Lee’s Summit (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit vs Liberty, Wow. What a matchup between, on paper, two VERY similar teams. Even records and similar scores against same opponents on the season. When it’s this close of a matchup, I lean towards the home team. I’m picking Lee’s Summit in a good game, Lee’s Summit – 35, Liberty – 31.

Hogan Prep at St. Michaels (Game played at LS North)

Broncos stadium home sideline has seen its share of wins this 2022 season. The Guardians winners of five straight look to keep that winning mojo going. The Rams come to Lee’s Summit at 5-2 and having two shutouts on their record. The St. Michael’s offensive attack will prove to be too much as the winning streak continues for the Guardians.

Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian

It’s the Raiders and Eagles in this one and no it’s not an NFL game. The Pembroke Hill Raiders started the season at 0-5, but now have two wins in a row. The Eagles at 1-6 return home in search of a win and will look to do it while missing a few injured players. The return home is exactly what the doctor ordered here as the Eagles come away with a close victory on this night.

Belton at Raytown

Should be a competitive game here with a 3-4 Pirates team visiting the 4-3 Blue Jays. Belton hasn’t scored many points this season and the host Blue Jays will make sure they don’t this week in a Raytown win.

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

Always a good one here with city pride is on the line between the Jaguars and Wildcats. Earlier this season the Jags beat both Lee’s Summit and LS West. The Wildcats have lost to both teams this year. The vastly improved Jags get this one in the win column.

Liberty North at Ray-Pec

Don’t be surprised if there is an overflow crowd at this one that finds the top ranked and 7-0 Eagles visiting the 5-2 Panthers. Just last week Ray-Pec showed how powerful there offense is by putting up 50 in a win at LS West. All Liberty North does each week is prove why everyone has them picked to return to the state title game. This one will be a fun one to watch but in the end it’s the Eagles who will be feeling better as they hand the Panthers their second home loss in three weeks.

Excelsior Springs at Raytown South

The Cardinals come home after playing a couple of top teams from the Northland in Kearney and Smithville. The schedule eases up quite a bit this week and the result will show it. Ray South returns to the victory column in front of their fans this week.

