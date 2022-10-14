November 15, 1921 ~ October 12, 2022

Orville L. Alsup, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away October 12, 2022, at the age of 100 years, 10 months, and 27 days.

He was born November 15, 1921, son of the late Charles Lee and late Violina May (Moore) Alsup in Bucoda, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry C. Alsup of West Monroe, LA; brother Bob Alsup; and two sisters, Gladys White & Betty Porter.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Sybil E. (Clark) Alsup of Lee’s Summit; a son Lynn (Barbara) Alsup of Lee’s Summit, MO; a son Byron (Debra) Alsup of Coaldale, CO; daughter-in-law Jeannie Alsup Roshto; two grandchildren, Rachael Catanzaro and Dashiel Alsup; and one great-grandchild, Drew Catanzaro.

Orville was a US Army Veteran who fought in Europe during WWII serving in the 5th Armored Division. When the war ended in Europe, he and all of the younger guys in his division were sent home on leave to await orders to the western Pacific. At home in Senath, MO, when Japan surrendered, he was sent to St Louis for discharge.

Prior to enlisting in April of 1942, he was raised on a farm and known for his cotton-picking abilities often picking 400 lb. in a day. After the War, he became a truck driver for Delta Gas in Kennett, MO, where he lived and worked until his retirement in 1984. In 2010, Orville & Sybil moved to Harrisonville, MO, to be nearer to one of their sons, Lynn; and in 2019, they decided to both move into Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center in Lee’s Summit.

The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to First Assembly of God Church in Kennett, MO, where he was a long-time member of over 60 years.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 17th, at 1:00 PM at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Chapel at Higginsville, MO. Burial will be with full military honors in the Veterans Cemetery following the service. No visitation period is planned.

