June 15, 1954 ~ October 14, 2022

Cilby L. Rogers, age 68, of Concordia, Kansas, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence in Concordia.

He was born on June 15, 1954 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri to Richard Lee & Nancy Louise (Pemberton) Rogers.

Cilby grew up and attended school in the Lee’s Summit area. He worked for the City of Lee’s Summit for twenty plus years as a heavy equipment operator for the city water department. He moved to Concordia, Kansas in 2010 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He worked as an employment specialist for OCCK, Inc. in Concordia until he retired in 2018.

Cilby loved the outdoors and was a craftsman that enjoyed woodcarving, tanning hides and general tinkering. He loved all things nature and was in his element when able to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindy (Tony) Meyer, Concordia, KS; grandchildren, George (Emily) Meyer, Isaac Meyer, Erin (fiancé Joseph Walter) Meyer, Laura Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Clare Meyer & Mary Meyer; sisters, Ramona Leighter, Independence, MO, Patty (Danny) Hahn, Adrian, MO, Annie Stadler, Blue Springs, MO & Bonnie (Jerry) Blankenship, Bates City, MO & several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Yolinda Rogers.

It was Cilby’s wishes to be cremated and the family will have a family burial of the cremains at the Sni-Mills Holiness Cemetery, Lone Jack, MO on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. To celebrate and remember Cilby, the family asks in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to the St. John’s Outdoor Fund, c/o Lindy Meyer, 912 2nd Ave., Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences, please visit. www.chaputbuoy.com.