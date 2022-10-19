December 29, 1930 ~ October 16, 2022

Darlene Magers, 91, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 surrounded by her family and Villages of Jackson Creek Memory Care and Harbor Hospice of Independence.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday October 25th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, Missouri. Burial to follow in Valley Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics. 305 Special Olympics Dr. Jefferson City, MO. 65101 or Harbor Hospice, 4911 S. Arrowhead, Ste 101, Independence, MO. 64055.

Darlene was born December 29, 1930 in Calhoun, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City, MO. at the age of 12. Darlene graduated from Central High School. She married the love of her life, Donald Magers in 1950. They were married for 70 years. They had 3 children: Sherry, Dave and Mark (Ginny). Darlene had 4 grandchildren: Brain (Malisa), Scott (Lisa), Cassie (Justin) and Dillion; 9 great-grandchildren: Terra, Gavyn, Aynslie, Eleanor, Beckett, Baylor, Bode, Windi and Samantha. Darlene had a loving foreign exchange student daughter, Cris and her children: Marianella and Carlos in Peru.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her daughter-n-law Rhonda; and her parnets.

Darlene is survived by daughters: Sherry Larson; sons: Dave and Mark (Ginny); Cris Marianella and Carlos, in Peru; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Iva Magers; and brother, Donald Hoggatt (Gloria).

Mom enjoyed many life long friends and cherished her family dinners with all of her children and grandchildren.

Obituary submitted by family Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441