January 20, 1958 ~ October 9, 2022

Scott Loren Schmidt, 64, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 in San Tan Valley, AZ.

Scott was born Jan. 20, 1958 to parents Loren E. and Bernita M. (Groth) Schmidt. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Salina, KS and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Mathew Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit, MO, where he remained a member until his death.

Scott spent the first year of his life in Salina, KS before moving to Lee’s Summit, MO in 1959. He was married to Leah (Wolfe) Schmidt Aug. 9, 1993. He was preceded in death by his father Loren E. Schmidt. He is survived by his wife, Leah; two sons, Chad Schmidt of Raymore, MO and Trevor Schmidt of Lee’s Summit, MO.; two daughters, Lindsey Schuman of Raymore, MO and Lauren (Bria) Foy of San Tan Valley, AZ; step son Trey Hammack of Lee’s Summit and step daughter Chessa Hammack also of Lee’s Summit; mother, Bernita M. Schmidt of Lee’s Summit; three sisters, Donna (Ray) Wooten of Olathe, KS, Kathy and Jeanne Schmidt, both of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren Jamie and Will Schuman of Raymore, MO and step grandchildren Channon Anderson of Las Vegas NV and Rel Blankenbaker of Lee’s Summit, MO and many nieces and nephews.

Scott was retired from Lee’s Summit R7 School District. Scott loved all sports from the time he was a small boy. At the age of eight he represented the Kansas City Chiefs in the national Punt, Pass and Kick Competition, going all the way to the finals in Texas. He played baseball in the 3-2 League, Ban Johnson League, Lee’s Summit High School team where he was selected all-state shortstop, college ball and also participated in the Kansas City Royals Spring Training Camp. Scott bowled in a Lee’s Summit league and bowled several 300 games. Scott was also an avid golfer and was most proud of receiving his PGA Golf Pro certification, and managed Painted Hills and Royal Meadows golf courses for a combined 15 years, where he also taught golf. Scott also enjoyed hunting in the fields of Kansas and fishing at Warsaw Lake with his father and family.

Scott will be missed greatly by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.