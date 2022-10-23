October 22, 2022

By Fred Liggett

Following a bad day at the office, the Kansas City Chiefs head west this week to sunny San Francisco in hopes to find a fun time away from home. The Chiefs can’t afford to treat this trip like a tourist and must be all business as they look to return to the victory column in this week seven matchup against the 49ers.

Chiefs’ fans will be cheered up before kickoff as it’s likely there will be a few game highlights shown of the last meeting between these two teams. That previous meeting would be Super Bowl 54 played on Feb. 2, 2020 a happy memory for anyone related to the Chiefs. Pretty interesting that the series history between these two teams is all even at seven.

When taking a look at this matchup there are several even things to see. The Chiefs enter at 4-2 and in a tie for first in the AFC West. The host 49ers enter at 3-3 and in a tie for first in the NFC West Division. The Chiefs visit coming off from a disappointing 24-20 loss to Buffalo while the 49ers return home off from a disappointing 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Taking a look at each team’s injury list also finds some similarities. The 49ers were missing half the teams defense last week in Atlanta. When the team began practice on Wednesday reports have edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward returning along with pro bowl left tackle Trent Williams. Chiefs’ fans will be happy to see the return of LB Willie Gay, Jr. who missed the past four games due to suspension. Chiefs are likely to see rookie Trent McDuffie and safety Bryan Cook return to action.

Both teams will be celebrating National Tight Ends Day on Sunday with two of the best in the business. The 49ers like having all pro George Kittle on their side and the Chiefs watch Travis Kelce break a team record it seems on a weekly basis. Expect both players to be targeted often throughout this week’s game.

One thing not even for these two teams is the NFL schedule. The Chiefs have had to overcome more to reach 4-2 and after this trip to the west coast the Chiefs will enjoy a bye week. Chiefs’ players and fans will enjoy the look back at Super Bowl 54 before the game, then after the game will enjoy seeing the Chiefs return home at 5-2 on the season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.