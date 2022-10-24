February 11, 1938 ~ October 11, 2022

Kleda Joan (Coy) Pinson, 84, passed away October 11, 2022. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Lone Jack Baptist Church. Visitation at 11:00 am; funeral at 12:00 pm. Burial in Lone Jack Cemetery.

Kleda was born on February 11, 1938 in Lone Jack, MO. Kleda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend embodying an infinite amount of love and patience.

She prided herself on serving others and found great joy in baking, painting, and attending Bible studies with her church. In her younger years, Kleda worked for Luzier Cosmetics, later she worked for Farmers and Commercial Bank, but her favorite title of all was “mom”. When Julie and Joyce were young, she spent the majority of her free time involved with the school PTA and taking them to their extracurriculars.

Kleda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Opal Coy, sister Barbara Brown and husband Warren.

Survivors include daughters Julie Glodowski and Joyce Pinson; granddaughters Morgan and Paige Glodowski and sister Shirley Hull.

