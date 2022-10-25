July 6, 1930 ~ October 20, 2022

Darlene M. Domann, 92, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away October 20, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930 the daughter of Albert and Mary Domann of Winchester, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by sisters Irene Evans, Helen Domann, Aletha Domann, Grace Curran, Geri Nicholas, Cathryn Johnson and brother Bernard Domann. Survivors are sister-in-law Kay Domann and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 am, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murry Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church or St. Michael AA Catholic High School.

Darlene attended Corpus Christi Elementary, Mount Scholastica High School and St. Theresa Nursing School. She spent her working years as a head nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in the birthing department. She was a member of Our Lady of The Presentation and worked with their students to become readers for mass. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and sharing lunches with them. Darlene was an avid Chiefs fan and enjoy theatre regularly.

She will be missed by her family and many dear friends.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lees’ Summit, MO 64063