October 9, 1933 ~ October 27, 2022

Aldie Wayne “Al” Morefield, 89, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born, October 9, 1933, in Osage Township, Camden County, Missouri, the son of Dennis Banner Morefield and Annie (Laurie) Morefield Hibdon. He departed this life Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home at Dogwood Springs Retirement Villa surrounded with love and family.

Aldie was a 1951 Versailles High School graduate. He was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran and served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956. He served aboard the destroyer, USS Douglas H. Fox (DD-779) as a Sonarman Third Class.

On June 21, 1953, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Pearl “Marie” Stephens at Ozark Chapel in Laurie, Missouri. For the next 69 years, Aldie and Marie built a beautiful life and family together. Blessed with three children; Teena, Tammy, and Tim.

Aldie was employed at TWA in St. Louis, Missouri before moving to Kansas City, Missouri where he worked at Yellow Freight until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent a lot of his time researching family history (genealogy) and published several extensive family trees on Ancestory.com and co-authored a book with Larry Whiteside, “Buck Creek School, A One Room School House in Morgan County Missouri.”

Aldie was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ed Hibdon; brother, Dennis “DW ” Morefield; sister, Ruth Ann Waddle; brother, Eddie Hibdon; four stepbrothers, Harold, Bill, Glenn, and Teddy Hibdon.

He is survived by his wife, Pearl “Marie” Morefield of Lee’s Summit; daughters and sons-in-law, Teena and Chuck Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, Tammy and Wayne Wolff of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Holly Morefield of Lee’s Summit; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson of Big Bear, California, Ashley (and Thomas) Shmalberg of Lawrence, Kansas, Matt (and Ali) Wolff of Pleasant Hill, Eric Wolff of Pleasant Hill, Kyle Wolff of Lee’s Summit, Paige and Lexie Morefield of Lee’s Summit; seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Ashleigh, Devin, Mariah, Jaxon, Levi; one sister, Emma Dornan of Versailles, Missouri; several brother and sisters in-law; several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Family friend, Mrs. Barbara Zink will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3118 Honor Guard. Casket bearers are Matt Wolff, Eric Wolff, Kyle Wolff, Matthew Wolff Jr., Wayne Wolff, and Thomas Shmalberg. Honorary casket bearers are Chuck Johnson, Roger Zink, and Larry Whiteside.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ozark Chapel Cemetery or Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

