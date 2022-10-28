June 25th, 1987 ~ June 25th, 1987

Anthony James Newcomb, 35, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Anthony was born on Thursday, June 25th, 1987, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, to Parents Shannon (Newcomb) Boone, and Mark Routh.

Anthony grew up in Lake Lotawana, and forged many friendships along the way. Anthony loved music, nature, animals, and art. He played the saxophone, and the bass guitar. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 251. His favorite color was red. He loved the stars and planets.

He enjoyed going to concerts, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a huge heart, and was very kind and fun to be around. Anthony was blessed with his only child, a son, Sylar Newcomb, on March 11th, 2011, with then partner, Lisa (Brown) Totta.

Anthony is survived by his son, Sylar Newcomb, of Greenwood, MO. He is also survived by his Mother, Shannon Boone, and Ron, of Lake Lotawana, MO, his Father, Mark Routh, of Sarasota, FL. His younger brothers, Sterling and Skyler Boone, and Josh, Christian, and Nikolas Routh. Two Grandmothers, Linda Robinson, and Anemarie Venegas. Nieces and nephews, and so many friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, at Gamber Community Center. 4 SE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO. 12-2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated, and can be sent to Lisa Totta, via Cash app @$didgerydoo88for their son, Sylar Newcomb.