June 10, 1932 ~ October 27, 2022

Don was born June 10, 1932 to Hubert and Nadine (Rice) Davis in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was a lifelong Lee’s Summit resident and lifelong member of Lee’s Summit Christian Church. After graduating Lee’s Summit High School in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Ruth McPheeters. They were married for 70 years.

In 1951 he enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter interceptor squadron radar specialist during the Korean War. During this time, a daughter, Barbara, was born and later two sons, Carl and Norman. After military service he graduated in 3 years from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He worked for Bendix Corporation and then Western Electric in management positions. Following his corporate career, he and Nancy launched Davis Real Estate in Lee’s Summit MO and assisted Lee’s Summit area residents with their real estate needs for many years.

He was an accomplished athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and running track. He was a three-sport letterman. He played base football in the Air Force, and football and varsity tennis at Missou. He played competitive tennis most of his life. He was a skilled golfer, bowler, softball and pocket billiards player. As a youth, he jokingly referred to the pool hall as: “Strother’s Emporium of Pocketorial Arts”. He loved many genres of music but particularly enjoyed listening to Nancy, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Fred Chao (all professional musicians) play. He himself was a very good singer and trumpet player. In addition, he wrote beautiful and meaningful poetry in perfect iambic pentameter.

He had a great interest in American government and democracy.

He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandson and was an exceptional role model and provider to us all.

Don was predeceased by his wife Nancy, parents Hubert and Nadine Davis, sister Dorothy Bachman, son Norman Davis and infant grandson David Chao.

He is survived by daughter Barbara Chao (Frederick), Phoenix, AZ, son Carl Davis (Mary), Lee’s Summit, MO, grand children Clarissa Chao (Joel Alvarado) Phoenix, AZ, Collin Davis, Duluth, MN, Alex Davis (Danyale), Lincoln, NE, one great grandson, Liam Chao Alvarado, and many nieces and nephews.

Our deepest appreciation to the staffs of Cross Creek of Lee’s Summit and Ascend Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee’s Summit Christian Church.

