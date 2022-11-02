August 28, 1922 ~ October 28, 2022

Sallie Sue Garvin Payne, age 100, Lee’s Summit, MO, died 28 October 2022. She was born 28 August 1922 in KCMO to George Hoke Garvin and Anna Jones Garvin.

She was a member of Lee’s Summit High School class of 1940 and attended Huff’s Business College.

She was employed by the U.S. Public Health Service and the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

A member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Shepherd Center, and VFW Auxiliary.

Sallie is survived by her son John Michael Payne of Pleasant Hill, six grandchildren – Karin Maas (Tim), John Michael Payne II, Sara Kyle (Norman), April Payne ( E.J.), Susan Payne (Kyle) and Amy Payne, eight great grandsons, and one great granddaughter and two cousins, Sandra Short, Burlington, VT and Susan Hefferson, Sarasota, FL and longtime family friend, Tom Stayton.

Her husband of 56 years, John G. Payne, her son David Lee Payne and grandson David Neal Payne preceded her in death.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.



The funeral will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 416 SE Grand Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO, on November 17, 2022, at 11:00AM with burial at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063