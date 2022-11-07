James W. Nichols, age 70, died Tuesday, October 24, at St. Luke’s Hospital after a long struggle with heart disease. He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 21 years, Sandie Nichols, and a large family. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Aside from his family, Jim’s greatest devotion was to the military. He served in the Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant with honors in 1990 after 20 years of service. His skillset was repairing radars on battleships in the Pacific.

After his military career, he worked for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as an electronics technician. He retired in 2021. Jim was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and supported its causes throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to VFW Post #5789.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063