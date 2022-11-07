February 11, 1933 ~ November 6, 2022

Margaret Louise “Maggie” Chase passed away peacefully November 6, 2022, at her home in Raytown, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Robert Chase; her parents, William “Billy” Watson and Katherine Watson; and her sisters, Mary Griffith and Mildred Parrish.

She leaves behind two sons, Eric and Jeff Chase; loving daughters-in-law, Deb Dozier Chase and Debbie Balanoff Chase; four talented and loving grandchildren, Oscar, Talia, Alec and Ryan Chase; and four adoring dogs, Holly, Otto, Rudi and Bingley.

Maggie Watson was born February 11, 1933 to Billy and Katherine Watson in Hannibal, Missouri, the youngest of three girls. A talented clarinet player, she was an enthusiastic member of the Hannibal High School marching band and orchestra. Her sense of humor and contagious smile were a winning combination. In her senior year, she was named Football Queen, immortalized with the unforgettable rhyme, “Maggie Watson, cute and nifty, Football Queen of nineteen-fifty.”

After graduation, Maggie had the opportunity to attend Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan to continue her musical studies, but instead moved to Kansas City to begin a long career in banking. While working at City National Bank (which later became UMB), she once deposited a publishing check for former President Harry Truman.

It was in KC that Maggie met Bob Chase, a fellow Hannibal native who had once played football under the legendary Don Faurot at the University of Missouri. They soon learned they had more in common than the fact that their fathers worked together at the rubber plant in Hannibal. Thanks to a bit of prodding from Maggie, Bob finally bid farewell to his bachelor ways and proposed. The couple were married on October 25, 1957.

Together they enjoyed BBQing with friends and spending Saturdays in Columbia, where they held season tickets for Mizzou Tiger football games. And soon it was time to start a family. Robert Eric Chase was born March 29, 1960. And Jeffrey Scott Chase was born February 26, 1963. Maggie and Bob were supportive parents, encouraging the boys to participate in gymnastics, swimming, football and music. Maggie enjoyed playing tennis, baking and frying chicken on Sundays. Summer nights were often spent playing badminton or board games with neighbors. Summers were also filled with swim meets, where Maggie joyfully served as the clerk of the course while Bob was a timer. During the high school years, Maggie and Bob attended the boys’ jazz band and orchestra concerts, football games and, of course, more swim meets.

When Eric and Jeff continued the Chase tradition at Old Mizzou, Maggie and Bob comfortably meshed with the other Lambda Chi parents on football weekends. Maggie never failed to restock the frat house with a fresh supply of chocolate chip oatmeal cookies and cheese popcorn. Her brisket sandwiches were the most popular item at the tailgate party.

After graduation, Eric took his musical talent on the road, joining a band that played clubs on the Quincy’s bar circuit and later as the house band at the Hog’s Breath Saloon in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Always avid fans, Maggie and Bob travelled to see the band and did the “Maggie dance” to everything from the Talking Heads to Earth, Wind & Fire.

When Jeff began his career in advertising, Bob and Maggie made sure he was never homesick in St. Louis or San Francisco. And they welcomed him back to KC for good in 1993.

In 1995, Maggie lost Bob after a long bout with cancer. Retired from banking without the love of her life, she began her next phase, serving the community as a volunteer and employee of the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP). Maggie’s compassion and work ethic served her and the people of Raytown well.

Her dedication – and the impact she made to families throughout the community – did not go unnoticed. Her many volunteer accolades included the REAP Four “D” Award, a certificate of appreciation from the Missouri Municipal League, the JC Penny Golden Rule Award and official proclamations from both the Missouri State Senate and the City of Raytown, not to mention the undying pride of her family.

Perhaps Maggie’s greatest achievement was as a doting Grandma to Oscar, Talia, Alec, Ryan and so many dogs. Always her grandkids’ biggest fan, she attended plays and musicals, dance recitals, choir performances, games and grandparent days, both in Tampa and Kansas City.

Maggie will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors across Raytown. But all are comforted to know that she’s finally reunited with her beloved Bob. She leaves behind a legacy of selfless acts of service and generosity that time can never diminish. Hers was a life of love, of substance, of lasting impact.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program or Great Plains SPCA.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown.