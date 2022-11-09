December 11,1966 ~ November 5, 2022

David Wayne Trower, 55, of Lee’s Summit, passed away on November 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 3-4pm on Friday, November 11th followed by services at 4pm, all at Longview Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the KC Pet Project.

Dave was born on December 11,1966 in Rushville, Indiana to James and Elaine Six. He enjoyed woodworking and was always very handy. Dave was a Jeep man and loved his Jeep. In his free time, you could find his reading a book or taking pictures. He loved photography.

Dave was preceded in death by his father James; an uncle John; grandma Gladys and his grandpa Wallace. He is survived by his wife Bekki; mom Elaine; sister Martha; his loving fur-babies Jake and Chloe. Dave will be truly missed by many other extended family and friends.