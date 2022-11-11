April 14, 1992 ~ October 23, 2022

Levi Ray Stephenson passed away October 23, 2022. He was 30 years old at the time of his death. Levi was born in Coffeyville, Kansas April 14, 1992 to Marilyn Lendall and Victory Stephenson.

He spent his childhood in Coffeyville. Later moving to Wichita, KS ; Lee’s Summit, MO; and Muskogee, OK. He was active in Track but loved Football and played for a short time at Independence Community College in Independence, KS.

He was in the National Guard reserves and became a truck driver. He leaves behind five little boys that call him daddy; Jaden Andrews, Levi Stephenson Jr, Tacari Stephenson, Carter Stephenson, and Noble Stephenson. Four siblings Ebony Stephenson of KCMO, Victorea Stephenson of Pittsburgh, KS, Kay Evans of Eudora, KS, Michael Summers of Bartlesville, OK. Many other family and friends as well.

A celebration of his life will be held in Wichita,KS at 1134 S. Wichita St. on Saturday November 12, 2022. A GoFundMe has been set up for his children for those that knew him and wish to contribute.