August 4, 1953 ~ November 10, 2022

Roger Oren Fix, 69, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, November 10. He was born on August 4, 1953, to Jack and Allyne Fix in Providence, Rhode Island while his father was in the Navy. Roger graduated from Grandview High School in 1971 where he played football and enjoyed a large group of what came to be lifelong friends. He joined the Army after high school, then spent the rest of his career as a roofer.

Roger was an avid sports fan and proud to be a Chiefs season ticket holder for many decades. He loved nothing more than talking about his kids and grandkids and never met a stranger. You never had to guess what was on Roger’s mind and his light-hearted, fun-loving character and big smile will be missed by all he touched.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Allyne Fix (Sivils) and his father, Jack Fix as well as many dear friends.

Survivors include daughter Katrina Fix (Ian Chinn) and her mother Sherry Gamphor; Sons Lucas (Kaila) Fix and Laker Fix and their mother Helen Morris; Grandsons Easton, Gavin and Bryson Fix all of Lee’s Summit, MO; brother Jack Fix of Lee’s Summit, MO; brother Gayland Fix of Butler, MO; nephews Walker and Tyler Fix and many cousins.

Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2. Following the service, a celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the VFW Post 5789, 329 SE Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700