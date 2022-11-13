Released By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Release Date: 11/13/2022

Raytown, MO – On November 13th, at 12:56 PM Raytown Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of 55th Street for a possible shooting. On arrival, Raytown Police located 1 subject shot. They were transferred to a local area hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 22-2973 Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).