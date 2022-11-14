March 22, 1945 ~ November 6, 2022

Bernard Anthony “Ben” Bock, 77, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Lee’s Summit, and Hermitage, was born March 22, 1945, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of Francis Xavier and Alma (Hertzing) Bock. He departed this life, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded with love and family.

Ben was a 1964 Fatima, Missouri, High School Graduate.

On July 27, 1991, he was united in marriage to Jacklyn Lumbard in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Ben was a retired Technical Sergeant of United States Air Force and a Vietnam War veteran. Following retirement from the Air Force he was employed as a Custodian for the City of Lee’s Summit, as a Bus Driver for the Hermitage R-IV School District, and as a driver for the Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. He was a member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hermitage. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with (and teasing) his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Freddie Bock; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Baker.

He is survived by his wife Jackie of Pleasant Hill; two sons, Roland Bock of Independence and Roger (and Tara) Bock of Spokane, Washington; four step-children, Jim (and Christy) Lumbard of Arlington, Washington, Joe (and Cheryl) Lumbard of Bates City, Tina (and Doug) Johnson of Pleasant Hill, and Mickey (and Kelley) Lumbard of Lee’s Summit; twenty grandchildren: seven great grandchildren; three siblings, Mary Anne Baker of Lee’s Summit, Donna (and Steve) Stratman of Jefferson City, and Ronnie (and Sandy) Bock of Rich Fountain; several relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Son-in-law, Doug Johnson will officiate. Graveside military services and interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Air Force.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hermitage R-IV Backpack Program or Hope House and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

