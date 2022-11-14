January 23, 1946 ~ November 11, 2022

Stuart Creighton (“Bud”) Wheeler passed away on November 11, 2022, in Porter, Texas, on Veteran’s Day. Bud was a Marine, but more importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a kind soul with a warm heart, whose heavenly welcome was undoubtedly glorious.

Born on January 23, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, Bud’s childhood was spent traveling globally as part of a military family. Abroad, they lived in England, Germany, France, Libya and Turkey. Bud would follow in his father’s military footsteps, and proudly became a Marine.

He was most known for his love of Christ, Country, and his guns!

Bud was married to Jill (Wallar) for 44 years. They spent the majority of that time in the Kansas City area while Bud was an elevator constructor. They made lifelong friendships at Grace Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, where Bud served as a Deacon.

Bud and Jill, with partners, started the largest independent elevator company of its time in the Kansas City area, A.R.W., Ltd., which was sold to a large corporation. They eventually moved to Huffman, TX, where Bud

continued his career as a Qualified Elevator Inspector. He was considered an expert in elevators and escalators.

They were welcomed by the members of the First Baptist Church of Huffman, where they faithfully attended.

In 2016, Bud met Sandie Elmore. He was blessed to fall in love with someone so special at that time in his life. In early 2017 they married. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their four dogs. Sandie has lovingly cared for Bud the last several years.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Melba Caroline (Drysdale) and Stuart Wheeler; his late wife Jill Marie (Wallar) Wheeler; and his granddaughter Chloey Marie Schorr.

Bud is survived by his wife Sandie (Elmore) Wheeler of the home (and her daughters Valorie and Victoria); his daughter Elizabeth (and Michael) Schorr of Lone Jack, MO; his daughter Kami (and Brandon) Snyder of Napoleon, MO; his daughter Tiffini (and Donnie) Kilgore of Grain

Valley, MO; his sister Carole (and Dr. Charles) Emerson II of Brentwood, TN; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family who he loved so dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18th, from 10 to 11 am at Grace Baptist Church, 850 SW Highway 150, Lee’s Summit, MO.

A celebration of life service will be held immediately following, at 11 am at Grace Baptist Church, with burial in Longview Cemetery.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272