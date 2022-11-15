July 4, 1939 ~ November 13, 2022

Carol J. Bern, 83, of Lee’s Summit, MO, entered into eternal rest November 13, 2022 at John Knox Care Center.

Carol was born July 4, 1939 in Linn Creek, MO to Dewey and Elizabeth Prewitt Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Camdenton High School.

She was briefly employed by Hallmark Cards before marrying Charles Bern on December 17, 1960. Carol was an accomplished seamstress and sewed her own wedding gown.

Carol and Chuck moved to Lee’s Summit and were both employed by Western Electric before retiring in 1996. She was a member of St Matthew Lutheran Church where she was the organist for over 20 years. Carol later served on the bell choir.

She is survived by her husband Chuck of 61 years of the home, one granddaughter, Kaylie Penachio, three great grandchildren. Son-in-law, Paul Penachio, sister, Sherry Johnsen (Tom), 2 brothers, Larry Williams (Myrna), and Raymond Williams (Judy) and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Penachio, and granddaughter, Stephanie Penachio.

Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lee’s Summit, MO, at 10:00 A.M., November 18, 2022 with services beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Rockville, MO.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063