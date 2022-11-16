October 16, 1956 ~ November 12, 2022

Pamela J. Ashburn Swisher passed away November 12, 2022 in San Antonio, TX

Pam was born October 16, 1956 to Charles (Bob) and Edna Ashburn.

Pam was born in Kansas City, MO and grew up in Lee’s Summit graduating from Lee’s Summit High School in 1975.She spent most of her life in Lee’s Summit until moving to San Antonio.

She leaves behind to mourn her son Erich Deaton and daughter Shauna Deaton. Siblings Terry Ashburn and Kimberly Ashburn McCune and 4 grandchildren. Very special Aunt Paulette Bass and numerous cousins and friends.

Contributions for help with funeral and cremation expenses are greatly appreciated