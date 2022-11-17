October 23, 1958 ~ November 10, 2022

Michael Brem Obenshain, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away November 10th, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 21, 2022 Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00am. Graveside services will be held at Floral Hills East Cemetery.

Michael was born October 23rd, 1958 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Michael was known as a man of very strong faith throughout his life and always aimed to display the love of Christ wherever he went. Michael called many places home, but held Texas especially close to his heart. It is there where he met the love of his life, Christina. They married in 1993. In 2001, they welcomed their only child, Alainna. He worked at Hantover Inc. at the front desk for close to 20 years. Michael was known for always greeting everyone with a smile and a “Hello!”. Michael was a lover of music and the Green Bay Packers. He always tried his best to never miss a game on the TV and supported them win or lose.

He was preceded in death by: wife, Christina J. Obenshain; father, Eidsell Obenshain; and his nephew, Dusty Wilson.

Survivors include: daughter, Alainna Obenshain; mother, Fay Bovis; siblings, Eidsell, Pat, Merri, and Thomas. He is also survived by many loving, extended family.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe was created to support his daughter, Lainney during this time, GOFUNDME-LAINNEY-OBENSHAIN.

Heartland Cremation & Burial Society