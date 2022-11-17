Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, November 16 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

November 17, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Spotlight School – Hazel Grove Elementary

3.02 Spotlight School – Lee’s Summit High School

3.03 Citizens’ Advisory Committee Recognition – Judy Noland

3.04 Board Priorities Metrics Update – November 2022 (secondary advanced studies, etc) Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – October, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 2022-23 School Bus Route Mileage Report

7.04 Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City Legislative Platform 2023

7.05 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.06 Grand Teton Science Camp Trip – Summer 2023

7.07 Konica Minolta – Additional Locations for Multi-Functional Devices

7.08 Mid-American Regional Council Renewal (MARC)-Head Start Program

7.09 ProCare Therapy

7.10 Sunbelt Staffing

7.11 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Employee Well-Being Services Contract Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Chromebook Replacement Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Professional Development Annual Evaluation Report

10.02 Elementary Gifted Annual Evaluation Report

10.03 Building Level Engagement with Board Priorities

10.04 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.