November 19, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Current of the NWSL announced this week the updated status of the club’s roster as preparation continues for the 2023 season. The Current have 15 players under contract through next season. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 the Current announced picking up the 2023 options on three players and extended offers to two more.

Addisyn Merrick

All these roster decisions impacted a pair of Lee’s Summit natives who enjoyed spending the 2022 season with their hometown team. Addisyn Merrick, a Lee’s Summit North graduate, was one of the three players whose options were picked up. Merrick, a former Kansas Jayhawk, is a 24 year old defender. Forward Jaycie Johnson was one of two players waived by the Current. The 27 year old Johnson is a LS West graduate and later starred at Nebraska. Johnson is now free to sign with another team.

Jaycie Johnson