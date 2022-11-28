May 24, 1921 ~ November 24, 2022

Iola May Staub, 101, of Lee’s Summit, MO., passed away on November 24, 2022. Iola was born May 24, 1921 to Henry Otto and Nancy Jane (Sampson) Frieben in Sweet Springs, MO. She married Edward J. Staub, Jr. on June 12, 1937. Children Dennis E. Staub, deceased, and Sheila Jo Genser (Dale) of Surprise, Arizona. Iola had 12 siblings, all deceased.

Surviving is two grandchildren Debra Staub, Darla Pennington (Butch); Five great grandchildren Jamie Tibbs, Brandon Winkler, Patrick, Chad, Dana Pennington; Seven great-great grandchildren, Audrey, Silas, Isaiah, Esther, Mercy, Samuel, Joshua Pennington.

Iola was a dental assistant for 28 years to Dr. Robert Needham. She served as president 1976-77 to the Lee’s Summit Business and Professional Club and also named Woman of the year in 1979.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service starting at 1:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063